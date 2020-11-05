Officials discuss election ballot count

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eyes of the nation are focused on Pennsylvania as possibly a deciding factor in who will win the White House.

The counting of mail-in ballots continues in many counties across the commonwealth. Today, the state’s top election official spoke out about the election process.

There are a lot of moving parts to the story of the 2020 election. Late this afternoon, the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of State Kathy Boockvar held a news conference. She talked about a wide range of topics including updating the count of mail-in ballots across the state’s 67 counties as well as various lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania regarding mail-in ballots—namely those received after Election Day.

“Pennsylvanians have more choices on how they’ve been able to vote this year than they’ve ever had in the history of the commonwealth and no matter how they voted, what’s critical here is that we have very strong processes in place that make sure that voting integrity and security are constantly followed by every county in the state,” Boockvar said.

