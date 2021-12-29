Officials continue to probe for answers after plane carrying refugee children land in NEPA

PITTSTON, TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions remain tonight regarding federally sponsored charter flights landing at the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton International Airport.

Federal and local officials say they’re trying to get more information regarding these flights.

The bi-county airport board held a special executive session to talk about the flight’s and two area congressmen met with federal officials to ask questions about the flights.

“Today’s session dealt with potential litigation potential legal issues,” said Tim McGinley- Airport Board Member.

Tim McGinley is chairman of the Luzerne County Council and is a member of the bi-county airport board. Which oversees the operations of the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton International Airport.

The board called a special executive session Wednesday to talk about federally sponsored charter flights that have and may land at the airport in the future.

“The fact that the FAA has certain guidelines very specific because we have those contracts with faa we must abide by them or we put the airport in jeopardy wich means all the flights that come out of this airport whether it be charter or commercial flights that many of our people use could be in jeopardy,” explained McGinley.

The I-Team confirmed Tuesday that the flights are sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, especially its refugee resettlement office.

They flew from El Paso Texas to Wilkes-Barre, most of the passengers were unaccompanied children or teenagers who, according to the HHS, were being unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor.

Congressmen Matt Cartwright and Dan Meuser met held conference calls with HHS officials Wednesday to ask questions about the flights.

“That’s the rule they go to a host sponsor properly vetted they have to sign a contract they will tie up for immigration hearing. It looks like it’s a process that has been followed by several administrations now,” stated Matt Cartwright.

Congressman Dan Meuser issues a statement that reads in part.

“I instructed the department to notify my office of future flights and to verify that the passengers are in fact minors, that they have been vetted and tested for COVID-19 and to provide the final destinations of those on board,” explained Dan Meuser.

Congressman Cartwright says he has been told that the children on the planes have not been sent to local sponsors.

Most likely New York or the Philadelphia area again, more charters are expected to land here in the near future.

You can read Dan Meuser’s statement in part below: