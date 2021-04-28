Officials consider next steps as mine fire burns hundreds of feet underground

ZERBE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials have gathered to decide what the next steps are for battling a fire in the Zerbe Township mines on top of Big Mountain.

They say it could be as deep as 800 feet below ground and they’re not sure if it is spreading. Smoke is rising from the entrance of the mine.

It ignited on Saturday and the cause is yet to be determined.

“The fire is located underground inside a narrow, abandoned mine opening, so visibility is very poor. It appears that the fire is predominantly consuming waste tires at this time. The smell and appearance of the smoke is consistent with that of burning rubber, and DEP has received reports of long-term dumping of car and truck tires at the site. The exact number of tires is not known, since they were illegally dumped over a period of years, and the cache of tires is not accessible at this time. It is not currently known if the fire has spread into the adjacent coal bed.” PA Dept. of Environmental Protection

