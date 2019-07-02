Officials await funding for new voting machines

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Election officials in counties Across the Commonwealth are waiting for state funding for new voting machines.

The governor issued a mandate last year all 67 counties must have voting machines that leave a paper trail. The funding is now only a governor’s signature away.

Governor Wolf says his goal is to ensure the security and integrity of all elections as we head into the 2020 presidential election, but it was an unfunded mandate. The governor is now considering signing into law senate bill 48, which would provide financial relief for counties like Luzerne County.

Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley says that to replace 700 voting machines in Luzerne County would cost around three and a half to four million dollars, money the county simply does not have. Senate bill 48, which was passed with bi-partisan support, will provide a financial option for counties like Luzerne.

“What is offered in the bill is potential to be reimbursed 60 percent of the cost that 67 counties across the state. For Luzerne County is would be approximately $2 million dollars something in that ball park figure.” McGinley said.

The bill was not passed without controversy. One sticking point is a provision that eliminates the ballot option for voters to cast a straight party vote, Democrats argued that provision could benefit down-ballot republican candidates it was eventually passed along party lines. County manager Dave Pedri says without the money, Luzerne county taxpayers could be impacted in a big way.

“What it could mean we’d have to borrow the funds to get it. It could mean a tax increase could mean cutting services. It could mean a lot of different aspects.”

A spokesman for the governor told me today that he is reviewing the full impact of the bill and will make a decision later this week.

Luzerne County is in the process of looking over proposals from voting machine companies and will award a contract sometime in September.