LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have announced the opening of the Luzerne County Small Business Sustainability Grant Program.

According to the release, this program aims to help those whose small businesses were impacted due to COVID-19.

Officials note the one-time grants are $5,000 and will be given to those with less than 20 full time employees, however, those with 20 or more full time may be eligible for up to $10,000.

“I encourage all eligible small business owners to seize this opportunity and take advantage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. By doing so, you will be investing in the future of your business and contributing to the revitalization of our local economy,” said Romilda P. Crocamo, Esq., Luzerne County Manager, at a press event held at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

The statement says when applications are completed they will be reviewed with priority considerations with those businesses that are operating in qualified census tracts and disadvantaged businesses such as minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned.

Mary Malone, President, Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, added, “This process is not first-come, first-served. Yes, we want to encourage businesses to apply sooner than later, but it’s not a race.”

If you would like more information visit their website.