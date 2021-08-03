Officers recover approx. a kilogram of cocaine, fentanyl after Scranton drug bust

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police made two arrests in connection with alleged drug dealers in Scranton on Monday.

Officers have arrested and charged Nahara Faul and Yampierre Rivera Otero after a drug bust, police say.

With the help of a criminal informant, police arranged a drug purchase from Rivera Otero and another suspect. Detectives say they saw Rivera Otero drive to a U-Haul facility in Scranton.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at the predetermined meeting location. Faul told officers she did not have narcotics on her but gave them a bag of approximately 28 grams of suspects cocaine and 25 grams of fentanyl.

Detectives acquired search warrants for Rivera Otero’s SUV, the U-Haul storage facility and a home in Scranton.

From the SUV, officers say they recovered a U-Haul receipt in Rivera Otero’s name, cell phones, $2,805 in cash and a cardboard box that police say contained packaging material. Rivera Otero told officers he had a large amount of narcotics stored in the U-Haul storage unit, the criminal complaint stated.

Detectives searched the storage unit and recovered approximately 820 grams of cocaine and approximately 690 grams of fentanyl, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia.

Court papers say officers also searched a home on the 500 block of Luzerne Street in Scranton where they recovered $18,000 in cash, approximately 206 grams of suspected fentanyl and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Rivera Otero and Faul are being charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal attempt, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.