WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

“Certainly a scary occurrence. It’s a testament to how many guns are out on the street,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“This person doesn’t have a license, isn’t authorized to carry it, isn’t eligible to carry to be a person to carry it,” Sanguedolce continued.

Officers say as Jordan drove away from the club, he struck unoccupied vehicles.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle which eventually came to a stop in the area of Carey Avenue and Academy Street.

Officer Matthew Ogden approached a reportedly intoxicated Jordan, who failed to comply with commands and fell over several times. The final time he fell to the ground, the weapon he had in his possession fired, striking Officer Ogden, according to police.

“And started to flee, and as he was fleeing, the firearm he was carrying in his pocket went off,” Sanguedolce stated.

“Despite being shot, was actually able to catch up with him and detain him,” Sanguedolce said.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. He was later released.

Jordan was arraigned on charges overnight, including aggravated assault, and multiple firearms charges.

He’s also charged under the brand new “Officer John Wilding Law” because officer Ogden was injured while the suspect was fleeing on foot, which can toughen the charges against Jordan.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office is investigating.