30-year THPD veteran killed in shooting at federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities have confirmed an officer has been shot and killed at a federal building in Terre Haute.

“Information is minimal at this time,” Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson said. “We’re still processing the scene. We’re still reaching out to family members. When we have more information we’ll update you all accordingly as the case allows.”

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was shot and killed outside of a federal building Wednesday. Ferency was on assignment with the FBI Taskforce on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department.

Detective Greg Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody and is currently undergoing surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The suspect was reportedly driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear end damage. The vehicle that matches the description is currently parked at Regional Hospital with police tape surrounding it.

The FBI will handle the investigation.

A processional for Ferency will take place Wednesday at an unknown time, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames’ Twitter. The processional will be leaving Union Hospital, going down 8th Avenue to 13th Street then Wabash Avenue, pass the Terre Haute Police Department Headquarters and go down 7th Street to Regional Hospital, Ames said.