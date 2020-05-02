Breaking News
Officer injured in standoff, Lansford neighbors warned to stay inside
Officer injured in standoff, Lansford neighbors warned to stay inside

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Carbon County 911 Dispatch says there is an active standoff on West Snyder Avenue in Lansford. Dispatch says one officer has been injured, but not shot. Dispatchers are asking neighbors in the area to shelter in place.

Eyewitness News Julie Dunphy says officers are communicating with a suspect using a bullhorn. They are asking him to call 911 so police can talk with him.

