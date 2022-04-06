PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been less than a month since Plymouth Borough swore in its first full-time female police officer. In this short time, she’s already inspiring the next generation to be fearless in the pursuit of their dreams.

Alexandra Baloga is embracing her new role as a patrol officer for the Plymouth Police Department.

She pulled up to the borough public library in-style Wednesday ready to read books to some community kids.

Baloga grew up in Plymouth and is passionate about helping others. She dreamed of becoming “Officer Ali” after attending a state police youth camp at the age of 12.

“Ever since then I knew that I wanted to do this,” said Patrol Officer Alexandra Baloga, Plymouth Borough Police Department.

Baloga made history in March by becoming Plymouth’s first full-time female police officer.

Before that, she worked as a part-time officer after graduating from the police academy last July.

“I feel like women can do anything men can do. And in this job, there’s always backup,” said Officer Baloga.

Backup comes in the form of support from her fellow officers.

“From the beginning, they took me under their wing. They’re like my big brothers honestly like I know that if I ever have a question, regardless of the time, they’re gonna answer, and they’re always there for me,” Officer Baloga said.

Even when she adds her personal touchback at the department.

“I started decorating the station for holidays, and they weren’t too happy about that, but I’m bringing like a feminine touch in there and it’s nice,” Officer Baloga said. “It’s definitely special. I hope that I can become a role model someday, but for right now, I’ll just be ‘Officer Ali’ and they’ll know that they could wave to me on the streets,” Officer Baloga explained.

Baloga says her favorite part of the job is interacting with the community and encouraging young girls and women to break barriers.