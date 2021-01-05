Odometer fraud and how it could cost you when buying a used car

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A word of warning is going out to buyers in the market for a used car, beware of digital odometer fraud.

The NHTSA estimates more than 450,000 vehicles are sold each year with false odometer readings which cost American used car shoppers more than $1 billion annually.







While an altered odometer may deceive you into believing a vehicle may seem more valuable than it actually is, there are signs under the hood that can indicate a vehicle’s true worth.

John and Bob Fletcher are brothers and partners of Fletcher’s Hilltop Auto Service in Scranton. They say a trusted mechanic can spot engine and transmission issues along with belts, battery and radiator problems which can reveal a vehicle’s “real” age.

