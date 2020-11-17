October crash claims life of Hazleton man

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lehigh Valley Coroners Office released information from an October 3 crash in Hazleton.

According to the coroners office, 66-year-old Michael Tate of Hazleton suffered multiple blunt force injuries in that crash. Tate succumbed to those injuries on November 15 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

On October 3, Tate was traveling in the area of Susquehanna Avenue at 22nd Street in West Hazleton just before 3 p.m., when Tate struck another vehicle and then a tree.

The death is being investigated by the West Hazleton Borough Police Department.