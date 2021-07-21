Oak Street in Pittston Township to close July 26 for railroad crossing replacement

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA The Reading & Northern Railroad announced that Oak Street in Pittston Township, in the area of Casey Dental, will be closed from July 26 through August 2 for railroad crossing replacement.
The following detours will be in place:
To the Pittston Bypass from Route 315:
Continue straight on Route 315 North for 1.3 miles;
Take a slight Left onto Bear Creek Road;
Continue straight onto Main Street for .4 miles;
Turn left and merge onto U.S. 11 North/South Township Boulevard;
Continue on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles; and
The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and South Township Boulevard.
To Route 315 from the Pittston Bypass:
Continue north on North/South Township Boulevard for 1.7 miles;
Take the exit to I-81;
Turn right onto Main Street;
Continue on Main Street for .4 miles;
Turn Right onto Route 315 South;
Continue on Route 315 south for 1.3 miles; and
The detour will end at the intersection of Oak Street and Route 315.
Motorists can check road and traffic conditions by visiting 511pa.com.