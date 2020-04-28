NY shooting suspect arrested in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force says they arrested a man in Wilkes-Barre Monday who was a suspect in a shooting from earlier this month in Rochester, New York.

The release states, 23-year-old Alexander James Casciani McElroy, who has addresses in both Wilkes-Barre and Rochester, is a suspect in the April 19th shooting of a man in the first block of Diringer Place in Rochester.

Around 4:30pm Monday, the USMS Fugitive Task Force took McElroy into custody without incident from a home on Meyers Court in Wilkes-Barre.

He was turned over to Wilkes-Barre Police for extradition back to New York.

According to Eyewitness News affiliate WROC in Rochester, officers learned a 20-year-old male, city resident was taken to Highland Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was then taken to University of Rochester Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Medical personnel report his condition was critical.

McElroy is charged with first-degree assault and other charges.