NY man facing felony charges after fatal crash with RV in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man is facing felony charges after a crash on Interstate 84 involving a tractor-trailer hitting a recreational vehicle (RV), resulting in the death of a North Carolina man.

Scene of crash on Friday, August 20

Officers say, on Friday, a Holiday RV, carrying four people, was disabled on the right shoulder of I-84 westbound near mile marker 9.6 when 53-year-old Victor Sanchez lost control of his tractor-trailer, which was towing a dump trailer, and drove off on the right shoulder striking the trailer from behind.

All four occupants were inside the living section of the RV at the time of the crash, the complaint says. 82-year-old Floyd Welborn was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries sustained from the accident.

Officers say they were able to check Sanchez’s driving record and find that his New York driver’s license was suspended.

Sanchez has been charged with careless driving unintentionally causing death, driving without a valid driver’s license, and other related charges.