NY man arrested for stealing over $700 in merchandise from Sayre Walmart

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Kevin Roach of Johnson City, New York was arrested by Athens Township Police for allegedly stealing over $700 worth of merchandise from the Sayre Walmart.

Officers responded to the Sayre Walmart for reports of a white male who stole several items and was last seen walking behind a garage. Officers located Roach hiding behind the garage and arrested him after he briefly resisted.

Officers located a black iPhone 12, a Bluetooth speaker, and multiple hypodermic needles either in Roach’s possession or in the area near where he was hiding.

Walmart Asset Protection told police Roach went into a bathroom with the speaker and phone but came out with them concealed in his clothes. The two items were worth $775, according to Walmart Asset Protection.

Roach was charged with retail theft, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $75,000 bail and has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 21, 2021.

