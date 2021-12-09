Man arrested after more cooking oil thefts in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made Wednesday morning in another cooking oil theft. Police say this one took place in Clarks Summit.

Officers say they were called to the Hooked on State Street restaurant in the Abington Shopping Center after reports of a suspicious man near the restaurant’s oil vats. Police arrested Lenin Sepulveda Jr., of Middletown, on misdemeanor theft charges.







When police arrived they say they found about $2,000 worth of oil in his truck.

“I pulled into the plaza and I saw the vehicle that was described as a Penske rental truck driving out behind the shopping center by Advanced Auto Parts. I was able to get the driver to stop in the parking lot of McDonald’s and you could smell the vehicle. It smells like cooking oil,” said Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns.

Police say they suspect Sepulveda Jr. of stealing the used oil from Hooked on State Street and Dino and Francesco’s Pizza and Pasta House.

Clarks Summit Police tell Eyewitness News they’ve had problems with oil thefts in the area for about two years.

Police also say Sepulveda Jr. is wanted out of Lehigh County for similar thefts of cooking oil near Allentown.