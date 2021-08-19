NWS receives reports of ‘potential brief tornadoes’ in Snyder and Schuylkill Counties

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A series of storms and a possible tornado Wednesday caused damage throughout our region.

A video sent in from a viewer showed a possible tornado in Valley View, Schuylkill County. The storm tore sections of the roof off of a nearby barn and left trees in an apple orchard uprooted. Residents couldn’t believe what they saw.

“It was about 12:30-12:45 and I just heard this noise. And like the tornado watches were posted, but I didn’t really think anything of it because we’re nestled here in the mountains,” said Jodi Scheib, Valley View resident.

State College NWS says they received four reports of “potential brief tornadoes” yesterday with two unconfirmed in our area in Snyder and Schuylkill Counties. They say they are coordinating with county on gathering information.

They say they will let us know if and when they will do storm surveys once they have enough information.

