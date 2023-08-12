(WBRE/WYOU)— The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for 15 counties in our viewing area Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch was issued until 9 p.m. Saturday evening for the following counties:

Bradford

Clinton

Columbia

Lackawanna

Luzerne

Lycoming

Montour

Northumberland

Pike

Snyder

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Union

Wayne

Wyoming

As of 1:30 p.m., these counties are in a tornado watch, if NWS deems a tornado warning should be issued we will stream all information on-air and online in this web article.

Including our viewing area, 43 counties in Pennsylvania are under an NWS tornado watch. Those counties, including those in our area, are below.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, and Wyoming.