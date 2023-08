LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Luzerne County on Saturday.

A tornado touched down just north of Interstate 80 along Nescopeck Creek, according to the NWS.

Numerous trees were reported by the NWS down or damaged, power lines were down, and a front porch was damaged.

The affected area for this confirmed tornado includes Nescopeck to Wapwallopen.