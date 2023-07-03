EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down Sunday evening in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania that didn’t last very long but caused immense damage in its wake as winds reached up to 100 miles per hour (mph).

The NWS-Binghamton was in Dickson City on Monday to confirm a tornado had touched down Sunday night in Union and Lackawanna counties.

According to the NWS-State College, the tornado touched down last night around 7:00 p.m. and residents say it didn’t last very long, but caused a lot of damage.

The NWS-State College explained that the winds from the tornado reached up to 100 mph and it touched down around 3:48 p.m. on Sunday in Lewis Township, Union County, traveling 1.51 miles and the width of the path traveled by the twister was 150 yards or 450 feet.

View pictures below of damage caused by the EF1 Tornado:

Millmont, Union County

Photos Courtesy: Patricia Zimmerman

Photos Courtesy: Patricia Zimmerman

Photos Courtesy: Patricia Zimmerman

Photos Courtesy: Patricia Zimmerman

Photos Courtesy: Patricia Zimmerman

Photos Courtesy: Patricia Zimmerman



Kelly Township, Union County

Courtesy: Larry Heeter













Exchange, Montour County

Courtesy: Eric Smarowsky

The NWS confirmed to 28/22 News in a statement:

At 3:48 pm local time, a tornado touched down in Lewis Township (Union County). The initial tornado touched down just south of Millmont, God’s Missionary Church and tracked one causing damage to a well-constructed chicken coop along with uplifting a majority of a barn’s roof and spreading it throughout a nearby field. Several large tree branches were broken off. Then the tornado shifted to a more northeasterly track across Route 45. The tornado tracked just west of a residence along Pleasant Grove Road, where many large limbs were observed to be down with a healthy cherry tree snapped before continuing to move northeast. Trees along the intersection of Kaiser Run Road and Windy Valley Lane were uprooted and snapped with a small outer building having damage lofted into a nearby field. The tornado dissipated slightly north of Kaiser Run Road around 3:56 pm local time. We would like to thank Union County Emergency Management, along with local residents, for their help with this survey.” The National Weather Service-State College

The NWS classifies a tornado by the speed of its winds, using the following chart:

EF0 – 65 to 85 MPH

EF1 – 86 to 110 MPH

EF2 – 111 TO 135 MPH

EF3 – 136 TO 165 MPH

EF4 – 166 TO 200 MPH

EF5 – anything 200 MPH or greater

