WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of union workers are off the job in protest to start this Labor Day weekend.

A strike is underway at more than a dozen nursing homes in Pennsylvania, including some in our area.





What you see at the Gardens at Wyoming Valley are some of the roughly 700 workers statewide who are off the job and on the picket lines.

This is one of 14 nursing homes under “Priority Healthcare” and “Comprehensive Healthcare” protesting after contract talks broke-off early Friday morning.

The union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, claims management has failed to provide significant enough investments for staffing and care despite having the resources to do so. The union wants what it describes as accountability for $600 million in public funds which nursing homes are earmarked to receive in the state budget. Nearly three-quarters of that funding, the union says, is dedicated for staffing and bedside care.

Of the 14 nursing homes impacted by the strike, five are in Northeastern Pennsylvania spanning Luzerne, Monroe and Schuylkill counties.





It’s important to point out Eyewitness News reached out to nursing home management Friday morning for comment about the strike but so far have not received a reply.

So far, no new contract talks are scheduled, but according to an SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania statement, “Workers are hopeful to get back to the table as soon as possible”.

