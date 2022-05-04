WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 2,000 nursing home workers across Pennsylvania are demanding better staffing, including a handful in Wilkes-barre.

Nursing home workers were seen picketing in front of The Gardens at Wyoming Valley’ on North Pennsylvania Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

They held signs reading “now or never” and “more staffing.” They say workers are leaving the bedside in droves and those who stay are burning out, making the staffing crisis even worse.

“Yesterday is a prime example on one shift for a couple of hours it was only one aid for a whole floor the residents have a lot of needs that had to be taken care of and are being one person it’s very difficult to get to other needs in a timely manner,” said Karen Kollar, laundry aid, the Gardens at Wyoming Valley.

The workers could be heard chanting “quality care.”