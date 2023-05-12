STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Chants rang out through the courthouse square in Stroudsburg on Thursday.

A labor union representing professional healthcare workers called out the lack of staffing in the nursing industry.

A bill is currently under review in the state house which many nurses say will help the quality of care for their patients.

Right now there’s no limit to how many patients can be assigned to a single nurse, but the patient safety act bill will put a cap on the number of patients put under the care of one nurse.

“If we cannot find staff to staff the ones that already exist, how are we going to spread this workforce and maintain safe conditions in other hospitals?,” said Bob Williams a registered nurse, BSN.

City officials say the industry is growing in the area with new facilities popping up constantly, but one RN says that’s one of their main concerns.