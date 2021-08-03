Number of Pennsylvania Counties grow as more are adopting Text-to-911

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — The Dorrance Township Fire Department posted on their official Facebook page, Tuesday morning, residents can now TEXT 9-1-1 for emergency purposes.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Text-to-911 is a service that allows the public to send a text message to 911.

Just like a voice call, the 911 telecommunicator will ask questions about your emergency; confirming your location, if or how many people are involved and any other details important to responders, according to PEMA.

Text-to-911 may be most helpful in emergency situations such as individuals with speech or hearing impairments or who are having a medical emergency that renders them unconscious.

According to PEMA, a text or data plan is required, Text-to-911 conversations can’t include more than one person. DO NOT send your emergency text to anyone other than 911. DO NOT use abbreviations or emojis.

To learn how to send a 911 text message please visit the PEMA website.

