TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, The Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC) will be holding an open house at Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) providing high schoolers a glimpse into the oil and gas industry.

Parents and high school students are invited to attend and the event will allow attendees to sit in on a class, speak to teachers about the PNG program, and even explore the PNG lab.

The open house will be held at the Lackawanna College School of PNG Tunkhannock Campus in the Tioga West Plaza, Suite 104, beginning at 6:00 p.m., and ending at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, contact Deb Tierney by calling (570) 278-5038 or emailing dtierney@ntiec.com.