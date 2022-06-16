NOXEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Noxen Volunteer Fire Company is set to host the annual Rattlesnake Roundup starting Thursday.

Noxen Assistant Fire Chief Matthew McCormack said this event is the most significant fundraiser the company holds. He said this fundraiser helps the company put gas in the trucks to get the volunteers to fires.

Families in the community love the fundraiser too, McCormack said this is a tradition passed down from parents to children. He also said that this has become a tradition for many of the snake hunters who come from out-of-state.

McCormack said that rounding up the snakes out in the wild is hard but it’s also a lot of fun.

The company is in a rather small community so McCormack said that fundraisers like this one allow the company to make money and get their much-needed equipment and supplies.

The Rattlesnake Roundup and fireman’s bazaar will begin Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and will continue through Sunday. For a detailed list of daily events visit the NVFC Rattlesnake Roundup Facebook Page.