Now Open: General store from the 1800s reopens after closing in March 2020





SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shawnee General Store has reopened after closing in March 2020. They had their grand reopening with wine tastings, pumpkin painting and a bonfire this past weekend.

The Smithfield Township store has been in business since 1859. Theresa Rooth has owned the small business for the last 22 years.

When Rooth closed the store in 2020, she spent time taking care of her family. Over time, she realized that she missed the store. She says she was able to reopen the store with help from a winery partnership and employees who are like family.

Rooth is still looking to hire more employees. The store will offer food from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the winery will be open until 6 p.m.

The store is closed on Wednesdays.