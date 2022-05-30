SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a perfect day for kids to get out and get wet and beat the heat at a local splash pad.

Dozens of kids at the Novembrino Splash Pad in Scranton are ‘chilling out’ on a sunny hot day. The splash pad opened Sunday for the season and the neighborhood is making good use of it. Especially on Monday, it was a big hit.

“Oh, you couldn’t get a better crowd than this! It’s very exciting after the last 2 years, the last few summers. Just to have people back in the parks and the water feature is going on memorial day, it’s a little bit of normalcy,” said Marissa Duffy, Director of Parks and Recreation, Scranton.

Amie Green and her 4-year-old daughter Autumn Green are West Scranton residents and they said they love the splash pad.

“It’s very convenient and very nice, it’s awesome,” Aime said. “And it’s the splash pads’ birthday,” Autumn added.

The splash pad is open on weekends from noon to 6:00 p.m., for the time being, summer hours are expected to be announced in the near future.