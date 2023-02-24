WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new trampoline park is having its grand opening in the vacant building where Bon-Ton used to be at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming.

The facility, which is calling itself an amusement park, is made of 64,000 square feet of jumping fun for all ages located at 1026 Wyoming Avenue in the Midway Shopping Center.

Prices range from the amount of time you plan on jumping, starting at $18 for an hour to $35 for three hours.

“This is the first Nova Trampoline Park around here we have other locations but this is the one that’s closest to home for everybody it’s really just something that you have to come here to experience,” stated Alexis Zimmerman, an employee at Nova Trampoline Park.

Nova will have activities such as a dodgeball court, zip line, wall climbing, obstacle courses, and an arcade that includes a virtual reality ride.

Families can swim around in the foam pit or bounce on the trampoline, all ages are welcome and there are special sections for the toddler age guests to join in on the fun.

Nova Trampoline Park is open:

Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets and sign the waiver on their website, before coming into the park to start your jumping experience sooner.