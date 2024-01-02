EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An ongoing I-Team investigation into notes being found inside sealed food products is moving forward.

I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick first told you about the so-called “Mystery Notes” last week after a Luzerne County man found a note inside a sealed box of cereal.

28/22 News has previously avoided showing the notes in their entirety due to some of the topics and themes they bring up but we have decided to disclose them now to the public to give a full understanding of the concern. Please be aware that the contents of the notes may be considered offensive by some, viewer discretion is advised.

These are just two of the notes that have been received. If you have seen notes similar to the ones shown above, please contact us on our Facebook page or send us an e-mail at newsdesk@pahomepage.com.