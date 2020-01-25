‘Not funny’: Former Pennsylvania official turns to comedy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Former lieutenant governor Mike Stack has moved away from Pennsylvania and politics to launch an acting and stand-up comedy career in California.
Video of his stand-up routine was discovered on the website Backstage.com.
In the videos where Stack appears to go by “Mikey,” he no longer slicks back his hair and wears a three-piece suit.
”Get on the opioids, get off the iPhone,” he says when talking about the overuse of cell phones by teenagers.
”It’s not funny. He makes fun of opioid addiction, and this is a serious problem,” said Eric Epstein, of the political watchdog group Rock the Capital.
Epstein says Pennsylvania taxpayers shouldn’t be laughing, as they continue to pay the one-term lieutenant governor’s pension of more than $5,000 per month.
“We’re paying $5,100 a month so he can dye his hair blond, move to California, and then insult young people,” Epstein said.
Stack was no stranger to controversy in his time in office. Gov. Tom Wolf launched an investigation into allegations Stack and his wife mistreated their staff.
Stack lost his re-nomination bid for lieutenant governor in 2018. He came in fourth in a race ultimately won by current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Stack then ran for a Philadelphia City Council at-large position but withdrew from the race last March.