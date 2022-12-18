WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The best gift is not necessarily a new gift, which might explain why many turned out to a local business in search of some unique holiday finds.

Shoppers showed up Sunday at Lark Mountain Marketplace in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The unique antique, collectible co-op, and country store boasts affordable prices.

It features an array of knick-knacks and toys with more than 40 vendors sporting everything from lamps to vintage holiday decor.

What makes the merchandise special for many is the memories some of these collectibles can bring back.

“We sell memories. We are very nostalgic. People love to come to really feel like they are at home during the holidays. It brings them back to when they were 5 years old,” said Sandra Kultus, the Co-Owner of Lark Mountain Marketplace.

“We like to stop in and see what people have brought in recently and looking for things that are out of the ordinary and for the right price,” said Bob Hidlay, a shopper from Huntington Mills.

Although much of the merchandise may be from yesteryear, the folks at Lark Mountain Marketplace say they keep up with the times by offering an online presence, including virtual auctions.