Northumberland County Teen Dies in ATV Crash

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man has died after an ATV crash in Northumberland County.

According to the Northumberland County Coroner, 18-year-old Coleton Gessner of Elizabethville, was pronounced dead after a crash in Lower Mahanoy Township around 2:00pm Sunday.

According to State Police, Gessner started the ATV and was taking it for a test drive on a farm located on Cemetery Road.

For an unknown reason, police say Gessner lost control of the vehicle and crashed down a wooded embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northumberland County Coroner.