SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Northumberland County are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday.

According to officials, it happened Friday night in Shamokin in the 900 blocks of North Orange Street.

The Shamokin Police Chief tells Eyewitness News one person was shot but he did not suffer from severe injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, police are working on a motive and arrest.