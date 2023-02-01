ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000.

PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he would need to transfer money via bitcoin ATM, according to police.

The victim transferred $15,000, and later realized it was a scam and then called police.