Northumberland County man charged for illegally possessing handgun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with illegally possessing a gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Joshua Reichenbach, 39, of Northumberland County was indicted Thursday, February 10, on one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

The indictment states that on Wednesday, February 2, Reichenback was found to have a 9mm handgun while he is not allowed to own a firearm due to a previous crime in which he was found guilty.

If convicted, Reichenback faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos