Northumberland County man charged for illegally possessing handgun

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with illegally possessing a gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Joshua Reichenbach, 39, of Northumberland County was indicted Thursday, February 10, on one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

The indictment states that on Wednesday, February 2, Reichenback was found to have a 9mm handgun while he is not allowed to own a firearm due to a previous crime in which he was found guilty.

If convicted, Reichenback faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.