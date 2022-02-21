Northumberland County grandmother loses $7,200 in scam

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A grandmother in Northumberland County is out $7,200 after a scam involving a fake jail sentence.

According to a release from state police, on February 14th, a 77-year-old Turbot Township woman received a call from an unknown person saying that her grandson had been arrested and needed money to get out of jail.

Police say the woman obtained $7,200 and two unknown males wearing black clothing and black masks came and retrieved the money, and then left in a red vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

