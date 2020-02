HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mark Ondishin, from Hazleton, and Jayme Burke, from Drums, both suffered massive heart attacks last year. On Monday, they got the chance to meet the teams that helped save their lives and thank them.

Burke coded 28 times, which Med Evac personnel say is the most times they’ve ever had to shock someone in their careers.