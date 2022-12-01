SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On December 1, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office put out a press release warning the public of an ongoing car wrap scam in the area.

An elderly woman from the Sunbury area told the District Attorney’s Office an unknown individual contacted her through a text message and promised her $600 each week if she participated in a car wrap program.

According to the release, the scammer would promise easy money for participants if they agree to shrink-wrap their vehicles with advertisements for businesses and brand names.

Once in agreement with the scammer, investigators say the fraudster’s second payment to the victim will be significantly bigger than the agreed-upon number.

Police say the scammer will then ask the victim to keep a portion of the check and send the remaining funds to a separate party.

Weeks after the funds are sent to the vendor, the District Attorney’s Office said the victim’s bank will notify them that the check is null and void. The portion kept by the victim would disappear from the bank account and the money sent would be gone forever with no means of getting it back.

Not only that, but the victim is also forced to pay back the bank for the fraudulent check.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz warns that if you get a check from someone urging you to deposit it and send a portion of the money back to someplace else, you are being scammed.

If you think you were a victim of a scam, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.