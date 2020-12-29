Northumberland County correctional officer charged with slapping inmate

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Investigators with the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office allege that 21-year-old NCJ correctional officer Scott Schleig slapped an inmate across the face on August 31, 2020.

The inmate reported the incident shortly after but Schleig did not, according to investigators. Schleig is required to report incidents such as this according to the prison’s use-of-force policy.

Schleig is being charged with a summary harassment charge in relation to the incident. Investigators say there was no provocation or retaliation for the incident and there is video evidence to back up the victim and witness statements.

According to a release from the district attorney’s office, Schleig gave inconsistent statements and denied the incident, but later admitted he had initially lied to investigators and told detectives what had happened.