Northumberland County church destroyed by 2019 fire, celebrates 100th day of reconstruction

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton is celebrating their 100th day of reconstruction of the church that tragically burnt down back in November of 2019.

The new roof is expected to be in place by the end of the day Thursday and construction crews were working hard with the interior as well, placing new wall studs, electrical, and sheet rocking on the inside.

Reverend William McNeal was devastated when he thought it was a total loss but now sees that the rebuilding of the church allows them to take the church into the future with new state of the art equipment, and he says his parishioners can’t wait.

“You know this was their home, many for 40 and 50 years that they have been attending this church here. So they’re willing and ready and able to get back in as soon as they can,” Reverend McNeal said.

The reverend expects the church to be completed by August or September of this year but in the mean time is holding virtual masses weekly.