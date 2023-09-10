RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An equipment store in Northumberland County was heavily damaged after Saturday night’s storm.

According to a Facebook announcement by the company, Hilly Ridge Sales and Services’ roof and walls were ripped off due to the storm.

The announcement says no one was hurt during the storm and they are grateful for those who came out to help them get the equipment out of the rain.

Image Courtesy of Elysburg Live Image Courtesy of Elysburg Live Image Courtesy of Elysburg Live

The store says they are closed for the time being and they will contact anyone who ordered equipment that was being held in the store.