NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We often hear stories about volunteer fire departments closing and the ongoing struggle to recruit volunteers.

But that’s not the case for a Wyoming County-based fire department that is expanding its critical services.

Eyewitness News is told the expansion is made possible by the dedicated members of the volunteer fire department who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.

What’s old is becoming new again.

The Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company in Wyoming County now has a second station in neighboring Franklin Township, Luzerne County.

“This will enhance our services and provide additional support to our crews that respond into that area. We’ll be able to provide additional resources in an area that is a longer response from our main station,” said Chief Chuck Story from the Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The expansion is made possible by a partnership with the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company which was decertified in 2021.

Its members are becoming Northmoreland firefighters, the apparatus is being rebranded, and they will serve at “The Orange Station” a name which comes from its location in the village of Orange.

This isn’t a story you hear every day as volunteerism across the fire service is at an all-time low.

“With the age of volunteerism and people lacking the volunteers in their communities, we feel exceptionally grateful that we’re going in the other direction, in the positive direction,” continued Story.

It continues to be a tax-free emergency service organization that exists solely on donations, fundraising, and grants.

“There definitely is a brotherhood in the fire service, it doesn’t matter where you go in what region of the country, and we all have to look out for one another,” added Story.

The former Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company’s social hall will continue to be available for community gatherings.

Northmoreland is seeking new members to assist with business and emergency response roles.

To learn more visit their Facebook page for more information.