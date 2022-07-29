EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — For the past few weeks, several parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have been experiencing very little rainfall, and unfortunately, that trend looks to continue.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Williamsport, and Mount Pocono have all reported significantly below average rainfall for the month of July, with Mount Pocono receiving nearly three inches less than the standard year.

According to our Eyewitness News Weather Team, the area is abnormally dry, enough to classify the situation in North and Central PA as a moderate drought.

Rainfall will remain limited in the coming days.

More hot weather is expected next week.