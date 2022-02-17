‘Northeast Snacks’ retail shop to hold grand opening weekend in Exeter

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After operating online for almost a decade, the owner of NortheastSnacks.com, Albert Martino, has opened a retail store and is throwing a weekend-long celebration for the grand opening.

The retail store is named Northeast Snacks and is located at 1701 Wyoming Avenue in Exeter. The store will feature a complete catalog of locally made goodies such as Middlewarth Potato Chips, Gertrude Hawk Chocolate, Tastykake and even Old Forge pizza.

The location will also be the flagship retail store for Pocono Soda Company, which Martino also owns, that launched in April of 2021.

“We’ve been operating online for eight years and I was asked frequently if we had a retail shop. So, we opened a retail store for Northeast Snacks but to also have a store for the Pocono Soda Company that launched last year,” explained Martino.





The grand opening celebration hours are as follows:

Friday, February 18, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 20, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be free Pocono Soda Company taste testing all weekend long as well as some grand opening specials, pending availability, that include:

Middleswarth 3lb Bulk Boxes, $12 each or 2 for $20

Middleswarth Weekenders, 2 for $5

Pocono Soda $2 bottles of craft soda,

Tastykake Family Packs 2 for $7

Enjoy 10% off all pre-made gift baskets full of local snacks

“It’s been good,” said Martino. “It really started as a giant experiment, but it’s been fun.”

There will also be free taste testing for Pittston Ketchup at the grand opening from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.