Northeast Scranton Intermediate early dismissal, heating issue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northeast Scranton Intermediate School will be dismissing Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.
The school is citing heating issues as the cause for the early let-out. The school will also be fully remote on Wednesday.
by: Emily SilviPosted: / Updated:
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northeast Scranton Intermediate School will be dismissing Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.
The school is citing heating issues as the cause for the early let-out. The school will also be fully remote on Wednesday.