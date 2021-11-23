Northeast Scranton Intermediate early dismissal, heating issue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northeast Scranton Intermediate School will be dismissing Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.

The school is citing heating issues as the cause for the early let-out. The school will also be fully remote on Wednesday.

