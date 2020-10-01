Northampton County man indicted on attempted child sex trafficking charges

EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced an Easton man has been indicted for attempting to entice a minor online and attempting child sex trafficking.

According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, Lorenz Quiambao, 39, attempted to use a facility of interstate commerce to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity. The indictment also alleges that Quiambao attempted to get a child to take part in a commercial sex act.

The charges are from an investigation by the FBI’s Philadelphia and local law enforcement partners in Monroe County.

The maximum penalties for these offenses is life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum period of imprisonment of 15 years, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.