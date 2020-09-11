North Scranton Little League complex soon to expand with playground and dog park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A little league complex in Scranton will soon be expanding. It will include a new playground and a park to walk your dog.

It’s been years in the making and complex officials are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

North Scranton’s little league complex has what you would expect—baseball fields and a concession stand.

Outside the diamond, you will find a basketball court. Plus, a soon-to-be playground and dog park.

“Five years is long enough. It’s about time it’s getting done now. You know, uh, I want to see my grandkids enjoy it,” said Jack Watkins from Scranton.

Watkins lives adjacent to the property that is owned but not operated by the city under a lease agreement. He says it’s been an eyesore for several years.

“It would be nice if they could run a weed wacker. At least it wouldn’t look horrible, and get rid of these dirt piles and these rock piles around here because it looks like a landfill.”

That so-called “landfill” is a community project that remains under construction. Contractors have submitted permits with the city to install the new playground equipment which is sitting inside this trailer waiting to be installed. It will feature a swing set, slides and more.

“It’s been years since there’s been a city-operated playground in the immediate area of North Scranton so there was definitely a need for the younger children to have a recreational complex,” said Joe Aldcowski, board member & treasurer of North Scranton Little League.

More than $50,000 in private and public contributions have been made. Recently, Lackawanna County awarded North Scranton Little League $5,000 for the playground and other items at the complex. Aldcowski says many people are volunteering their time and equipment to get the job done.

“We shouldn’t ask what our community can do for us, to paraphrase President Kennedy, but what we can do for our community and that’s the goal and objective.”

Once the new playground and dog park are completed it will be dedicated in memory of Patrolman John Wilding who died in the line of duty in 2015. Wilding frequently visited the complex.

“We developed a relationship with him and he would walk his mother’s dog and, you know, spend time with us,” said Aldcowski.

Installation of the new playground is expected to start in the coming days, once the city of Scranton approves the permit.

Children and dogs can expect to start playing at the new playground and dog park at the complex by mid-October.