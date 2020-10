SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The North Scranton Central Expressway will be under construction starting October 26.

Work will begin Monday, Oct 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and continue between those times each day until Oct 29.

Work will start in the northbound lane over North Main Avenue Monday and continue on other bridges throughout the week.

For more information on PennDOT work, visit the PennDOT website.